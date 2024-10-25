Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 761 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 721,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after buying an additional 28,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 189,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $75.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

