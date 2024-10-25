Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 36.6% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $283.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

