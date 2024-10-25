Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 13,923 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 451.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after purchasing an additional 909,558 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $57,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after buying an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Onsemi by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,743,000 after purchasing an additional 574,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.