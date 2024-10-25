Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 68.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

TSM opened at $197.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average is $165.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.