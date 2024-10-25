Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $304.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.47, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day moving average is $308.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

