Brighton Jones LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

