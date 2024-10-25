Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

