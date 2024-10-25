Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 198,890 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,312,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,590. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

