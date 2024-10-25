Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 380 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS QUAL opened at $179.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

