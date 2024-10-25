Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

