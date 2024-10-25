Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29,957.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 718,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000,000 after buying an additional 715,686 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $644,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $322.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

