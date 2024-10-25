Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $283.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

