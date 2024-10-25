Brighton Jones LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $599.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

