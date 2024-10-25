Brighton Jones LLC Sells 91 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.39.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $260.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.75 and its 200-day moving average is $238.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

