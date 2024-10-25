Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Argus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.