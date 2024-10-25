Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $97.53

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

AFL stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

