Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 795

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 795 ($10.32).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get HSBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HSBA

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBA opened at GBX 687 ($8.92) on Friday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 572.90 ($7.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 725.20 ($9.42). The stock has a market cap of £124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 666.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,393.26%.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.