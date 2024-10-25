Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.
Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.
Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
