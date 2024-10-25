Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Cadence Bank stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.
Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
