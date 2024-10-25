Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

