Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $182,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day moving average is $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

