Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 69 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $402.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.