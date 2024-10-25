CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,399 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.