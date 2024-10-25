CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 246 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,758,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSI opened at $465.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $480.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.40 and its 200-day moving average is $399.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.