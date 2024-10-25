CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after acquiring an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

