CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.97 and a 200 day moving average of $254.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

