CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average is $146.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

