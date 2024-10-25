CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.70 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 424.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after buying an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after acquiring an additional 184,847 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $158.92 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

