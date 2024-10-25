CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 200,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 429,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

