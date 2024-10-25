CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,139 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12,340.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,672.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,174 shares of company stock worth $3,151,255. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

