CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 760 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.22.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $956.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $880.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $979.78. The firm has a market cap of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

