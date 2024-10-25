CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Allstate by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 218,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $192.00 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $122.53 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

