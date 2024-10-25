CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,111 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 318,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

