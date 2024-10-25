CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,256 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 40.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,467,311. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

