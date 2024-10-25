CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,668 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

STZ stock opened at $240.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,367 shares of company stock worth $32,539,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

