CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,357 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 377.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

