CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 80 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBB opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.