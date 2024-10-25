CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 80 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

