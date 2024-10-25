CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 843 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $55.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

