CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

