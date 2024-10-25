CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7,617.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 431,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of CF Industries worth $375,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 693,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 344,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

