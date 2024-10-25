Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.55%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

