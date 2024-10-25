Chris Koopmans Sells 6,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,533,000 after purchasing an additional 884,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

