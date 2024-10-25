Christopher Reed Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) Stock

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Reed purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($63,333.33).
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
