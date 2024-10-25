Clayton Astles Sells 428,746 Shares of Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Stock

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider Clayton Astles sold 428,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16), for a total value of A$103,327.79 ($68,885.19).

Clayton Astles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Clayton Astles purchased 1,350,000 shares of Austco Healthcare stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,500.00 ($117,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as provider of healthcare communication solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers Tacera, an IP nurse call and clinical communications platform; Medicom, a solution for nurse call system; Pulse Mobile which allows staff to manage nurse call functions on the go and trigger workflows remotely; Built-in RTLS, a nurse call platform; enterprise reporting; and integration services.

