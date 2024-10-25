Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after acquiring an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $41,302,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,771,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $413.85 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $424.63. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.95.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

