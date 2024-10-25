Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

NYSE EW opened at $70.31 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

