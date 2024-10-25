Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $237,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.7% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 21.9% in the third quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $184.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $195.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

