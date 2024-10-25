Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $269,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 98,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4,024.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Celanese Trading Up 0.7 %

CE opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

