CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $1.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

COMM stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 953,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,074,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 233.3% during the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

