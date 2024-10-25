Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,094 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 457,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 178,437 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter.

CLM stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

